Unacademy Slashes ESOP Exercise Window For Former Employees To 30 Days

Educational technology company Unacademy has amended its Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS) 2018, reducing the exercise period for former employees from 10 years to just 30 days, according to an employee who posted an email sent by the company on X.

The edtech unicorn, operated by Sorting Hat Technologies Pvt. Ltd., said the changes were made based on legal advice and in compliance with its constitutional documents and applicable laws.

Under the revised policy, employees who have left the company will now have a one-time 30-day window from the effective date of the amended ESOS 2018 to exercise all vested options. Previously, former employees could exercise their vested options within a decade of leaving. The company said the move aims to "ensure parity" between former and current employees.

Unacademy emphasised that this amendment is a one-time opportunity for former employees to achieve parity with equity shareholders. Exited employees have until January 19, 2026, to act on this offer.

“The Board has agreed to provide a one-time 30-day window from the effective date of Amended ESOS 2018 to enable exited employees to exercise all their vested options,” the email stated. The exercise price remains Rs 0.00042 per option, but Unacademy cautioned that exercising options will trigger immediate tax liability under Indian laws.