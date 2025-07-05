UltraTech Denies CCI Probe In Alleged Cement Cartelisation

UltraTech Cement Ltd. on Saturday denied being investigated by the antitrust watchdog Competition Commission of India for alleged contravention of competition norms.

The company called such media reports "false and misleading" and clarified that it is not under investigation in a case from 2020. "The company has neither received any order from the CCI in this case nor have the company’s financials been sought by the CCI," a stock exchange filing said.

"UltraTech Cement reserves its rights to take necessary legal steps in light of these misleading reports to protect its reputation," the company said.

The Aditya Birla Group company said its south-based arm The India Cements Ltd. is party to the case and is separately making appropriate disclosures while exploring legal options.

In a separate exchange filing, India Cements said it is yet to receive a full version of the CCI investigation report under the Competition Act, 2002.

"There is no finding by the CCI at this stage against ICEM and no financial penalty has been levied," it said.

Notably, UltraTech's Chief Legal Officer Anoop Khatry resigned on Thursday due to personal reasons.