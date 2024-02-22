Uber, ONDC Enter Pact To Explore Integration

Ridesharing giant Uber on Thursday signed a deal with government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce to explore an integration with the network to expand the range of mobility offerings on the Uber app.

The Memorandum of Understanding comes on the back of Uber’s Global Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi's visit to India. At a fireside chat in Bengaluru, Khosrowshahi spoke with Infosys Ltd. Chairman Nandan Nilekani, stating that companies and governments around the world can learn from the scale and ambition of India’s digital public infrastructure.

As a technology company, Uber views open source tech stacks with a lot of interest and recognises the opportunities they bring for everyone, he said.

"We are excited to take our first step through this MoU with ONDC to explore how we can accelerate our ambition to make Uber a platform for every Indian’s daily mobility needs," said Prabhjeet Singh, president, Uber India and South Asia.

"As ONDC is continuously evolving, mobility, transport and travel is certainly a critical sector for us. Different players together on the network foster innovation and newer business models," said T Koshy, managing director and chief executive officer of ONDC.