Uber, Ola Partner With Bengaluru Police On Safety

As part of this initiative, emergency call facilities have been incorporated within the Uber and Ola mobile applications used for booking rides.

23 Dec 2025, 07:14 AM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Riders and drivers seeking emergency assistance can directly share real-time location data. (Photo Source: Twitter)</p></div>
Riders and drivers seeking emergency assistance can directly share real-time location data. (Photo Source: Twitter)
Bengaluru City Police (BCP) on Monday said that it has, in collaboration with cab aggregator platforms Uber and Ola, implemented a technology-driven integration aimed at enhancing the safety of riders and drivers.

It would also strengthen emergency response mechanisms across the city.

As part of this initiative, emergency call facilities have been incorporated within the Uber and Ola mobile applications used for booking rides, it said.

Through this integration, riders and drivers seeking emergency assistance can directly share real-time location data, trip details, and contact information with Bangalore City Police's 112 emergency response infrastructure from within the Uber/Ola app itself, an official release said.

Noting that this seamless flow of critical information enables quicker police access during emergencies, facilitating faster response times and potentially life-saving interventions by first responders, it said the initiative is a significant step towards leveraging technology partnerships to ensure safer urban mobility and improved public safety.

