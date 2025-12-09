Trump Ban on Wind Energy Projects Ruled Illegal By US Judge

Less than a year after President Donald Trump banned new wind projects, a federal judge ruled the president’s executive order was illegal.

US District Judge Patti Saris said Monday the order is “arbitrary and capricious and contrary to law,” siding with more than a dozen US states and a clean energy group that had challenged it.

The president’s directive — issued in January, hours after he returned to the White House for a second term — effectively halted federal approvals of wind farms on land and sea pending a federal review. The order froze dozens of clean energy projects, including massive installations planned off the Eastern seaboard. Developers warned of job impacts and billions of dollars in lost investments.

Trump’s campaign against renewables — and offshore wind, in particular — has whipsawed industries boosted by former President Joe Biden. Whereas Biden pushed to green US electric grids, Trump has moved to prop up traditional fuels, including natural gas, coal and nuclear that are capable of providing round-the-clock power at a time of surging electric demand from data centers.

At the time, Trump said the executive order was necessary to address “legal deficiencies” in the government’s approval of both off and onshore wind projects. His administration has said in court filings it may revoke permits for several offshore wind projects from Massachusetts to Maryland.

“Under Joe Biden’s Green New Scam, offshore wind projects were given unfair, preferential treatment while the rest of the energy industry was hindered by burdensome regulations,” White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers said Monday in a statement.

Meanwhile, environmental groups hailed the court’s ruling as a win for customers, union workers, businesses and the environment.

“The administration should use this as a wake up call, stop its illegal actions and get out of the way of the expansion of renewable energy,” said Kit Kennedy, managing director of power, climate and energy at the Natural Resources Defense Council.