NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsToyota Kirloskar Motor To Hike Prices On Select Vehicles From April 1
ADVERTISEMENT

Toyota Kirloskar Motor To Hike Prices On Select Vehicles From April 1

The company said it is planning to increase prices of certain grades of its specific models effective April, 1 2024.

28 Mar 2024, 03:24 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Toyota Kirloskar Motors. (Company website)</p></div>
Toyota Kirloskar Motors. (Company website)

Automaker Toyota Kirloskar Motor Ltd. on Thursday said it plans to increase prices of select vehicles up to 1% from April 1 citing rising input costs and operational expenditures.

In a statement, the company said it is planning to increase prices of certain grades of its specific models effective April, 1 2024.

'With an anticipated 1% increase, the move is attributed to escalating input costs and operational expenditures,' Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said.

TKM sells a range of vehicles starting from hatchback Glanza to premium SUV Fortuner which are priced between Rs 6.86 lakh and Rs 51.44 lakh.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT