Toyota Kirloskar Motor To Hike Prices On Select Vehicles From April 1

Automaker Toyota Kirloskar Motor Ltd. on Thursday said it plans to increase prices of select vehicles up to 1% from April 1 citing rising input costs and operational expenditures.. In a statement, the company said it is planning to increase prices of certain grades of its specific models effective April, 1 2024.. 'With an anticipated 1% increase, the move is attributed to escalating input costs and operational expenditures,' Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said.. TKM sells a range of vehicles starting from hatchback Glanza to premium SUV Fortuner which are priced between Rs 6.86 lakh and Rs 51.44 lakh.