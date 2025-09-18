Tesla Redesigning Door Handles That Drew Safety Scrutiny

Tesla Inc. is working on a redesign of its door handles, which have drawn scrutiny over safety incidents that trapped passengers inside their vehicles.

Franz von Holzhausen, Tesla’s longtime design chief, said the company is looking to combine the electronic and manual door-release mechanisms, which are currently in separate locations. He said the decision is intended to make the handles more intuitive for occupants in “a panic situation.”

“The idea of combining the electronic one and the manual one together into one button, I think, makes a lot of sense,” he said Wednesday in an interview for Bloomberg’s Hot Pursuit! podcast. “That’s something that we’re working on.”

Tesla’s handles have drawn attention after a Bloomberg News investigation this month uncovered a series of incidents in which people were injured or died after they were unable to open doors after a loss of power, particularly after crashes. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has received more than 140 consumer complaints related to doors on various Tesla models getting stuck, not opening or otherwise malfunctioning since 2018, Bloomberg found.

NHTSA, the US auto safety regulator, this week opened an investigation into whether some Tesla doors are defective, citing incidents in which exterior handles stopped working and trapped children inside. The probe, which covers an estimated 174,290 Model Y SUVs from the 2021 model year, “will also assess the approach used by Tesla to supply power to the door locks and the reliability of the applicable power supplies,” the agency said.

Von Holzhausen didn’t specify what prompted the company to explore a redesign. Tesla didn’t immediately respond to a request for further comment.