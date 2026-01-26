Telangana's Vision Of Becoming USD 3-Trillion By 2047 Aligns With Viksit Bharat: Governor

In alignment with Viksit Bharat, which envisions India's transformation into a USD 30-trillion economy by 2047, Telangana has set an ambitious goal of becoming a USD 3-trillion economy, contributing significantly to the country's overall growth, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma said on Monday.

Addressing the gathering after unfurling the national flag at Parade Grounds in Hyderabad, the Governor said the Telangana Rising – Vision 2047 document was unveiled in December last year in the presence of global leaders and investors.

He further said in the vision 2047 document, the government is committed to ensure balanced three economic zones CURE – Core Urban Region Economy, with Hyderabad as the growth engine, PURE – Peri Urban Region Economy, between Outer Ring Road and Regional Ring Road and RARE – Rural Agriculture Regional Economy, the area beyond Regional Ring Road.

"Viksit Bharat envisions India's transformation into a 30 trillion dollar economy by 2047. In alignment with this national vision, Telangana has set an ambitious goal to become a 3 trillion dollar economy, contributing significantly to the country's overall growth. The Telangana Rising – Vision 2047 document was crafted to achieve this aspiration," Varma said.

In the history of Telangana, a Cabinet meeting was conducted for the first time in the tribal village of Medaram, which is a testament to the government's commitment to according the utmost importance to the biennial Medaram Tribal Festival, he further said.

The government under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, has achieved remarkable milestones and earned the trust and appreciation of the people, Varma said, listing out the various welfare and developmental measures being implemented in the state.

Over the past two years, Telangana has focused on expanding welfare schemes, strengthening agricultural support and developing infrastructure, along with significant investments in digital education, new universities, and boosting the IT/ITES sector through tech parks and innovation initiatives, all while sustaining strong economic growth and improving law and order, he said.

The government successfully conducted the Socio Economic, Educational, Political, Caste and Employment Survey for social justice and equitable development, which are fundamental tenets of our Constitution, the Governor said.

The government stood as a role model to the nation in social empowerment by implementing SC Communities sub-caste categorization, he said.

The Governor said round-the-clock quality power supply is being provided to the agricultural sector, and farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh have been waived, involving an expenditure of Rs 20,617 crore benefiting around 26 lakh farmers.

During the current Kharif season, around 72 lakh metric tonne of paddy were procured from 14.24 lakh farmers, with payments amounting to Rs 17,079.50 crore till date.

For the first time, a Farmer Commission has been constituted to enhance farmers' economy and promote sustainable agricultural practices through modern technologies, soil health management, organic farming, and effective implementation of welfare schemes - thereby improving productivity and reducing indebtedness, the Governor said.

He said as many as 62,749 youth have been given jobs through public service commission, police recruitment board and other recruitment agencies till date.

The Young India Skill University was established by the government to impart employable skills among youth, he said, adding a Young India Sports university is being set up in the 'Future City' which will be an integrated sports hub.

The government has been according top priority for the economic development and welfare of women with an aim to make one crore women as crorepatis (millionaires), the Governor said.

Under the free bus travel scheme, so far, women have availed around 267 crore passenger trips, resulting in savings of around Rs 9,105 crore, he said.

After the formation of the government, Rs 16,521 crore was spent on the medical and health sector. Telangana is the only state in the country extending fine rice free of cost to the poor people. The fine rice is being provided through ration cards to 1.03 crore families thereby benefiting 3.34 crore people, Varma said.

Under the ‘Indiramma Indlu' scheme, a total of 3,500 houses are allotted to each Assembly constituency, and in the first phase, 4.5 lakh houses have been sanctioned across the state, he said.

With a vision for inclusive urban growth and planned development, the government has expanded the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation by merging 27 municipalities within the CURE area, thereby enlarging its jurisdiction from 650 square kilometres to 2,053 square kilometers, he said.

Further, to strengthen law and order and enhance public safety, the government has established three new Police Commissionerates in the CURE area and one Police Commissionerate in the proposed Future City area.

The government, through Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL), has developed a master plan for a 55 km stretch at the Musi River from Osman Sagar to Gowrelli (ORR East) and Himayath Sagar up to Gandhi Sarovar (Bapughat), Varma added.

