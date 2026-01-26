Get App
LIVE UPDATES

Republic Day 2026 Live Updates: Parade At Kartavya Path To Begin At 10:30 a.m, PM Modi Greets The Nation

The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will be the chief guests

Agra: Women celebrate by holding Indian national flags on the eve of Republic Day, at the Taj Mahal in Agra on Jan. 25, 2026.
4 minutes ago

Good morning! 

Welcome to the Republic Day Live Updates!

India will display its development journey, cultural diversity and military might, including newly-raised units and mock-ups of major weapon systems deployed during Operation Sindoor, at the 77th Republic Day celebrations on Monday.

The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will be the chief guests at the event in the national capital.

The overarching theme of the event at the Kartavya Path will be 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. President Droupadi Murmu will lead the ceremony that will commence at 10:30 a.m and will last for approximately 90 minutes.

It will start with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.

Murmu and the chief guests are expected to arrive at the venue in a 'traditional buggy' that will be escorted by the President's Bodyguard.

Around 100 cultural artistes will be heralding the parade, on the theme 'Vividata Mein Ekta (Unity in Diversity) which is set to be a grand presentation of musical instruments, demonstrating the nation's unity and rich cultural diversity

Jan 26, 2026 10:10 (IST)
Republic Day 2026 Live: PM Modi Pays Tribute At National War Memorial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial.

Jan 26, 2026 10:00 (IST)
Republic Day 2026 Live: Pak-India Business Council Urges Dialogue As It Extends R-Day Greetings To India

The Pak-India Business Council (PIBC) urged both countries to resume dialogue without further delay to resolve outstanding issues as it extended greetings to Indians ahead of their 77th Republic Day. PIBC is a bilateral think tank and advocacy body focused on enhancing trade and commercial relations between Pakistan and India.

Wishing Indians across the globe, a day ahead of their Republic Day, PIBC Chairman Noor Muhammad Kasuri acknowledged India's "remarkable" strides in infrastructure, technology, and industrial development and said the country is poised to become the world's third-largest economy in the near future.

He highlighted the potential for collaborative engagement between India, Pakistan and other neighbouring countries to promote inclusive growth, innovation and a future-ready workforce capable of addressing emerging regional and global challenges.

Jan 26, 2026 09:51 (IST)
Republic Day 2026 Live: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Unfurls Tricolour Flag

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Monday unfurled the national flag on the occasion of Republic Day celebrations at Parade Grounds in Hyderabad.

Later, he inspected the march past of various contingents. Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and some of the cabinet ministers were present.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is currently in the USA undergoing a leadership programme at Harvard University.

Jan 26, 2026 09:44 (IST)
Republic Day 2026 Live: US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Extends R-Day Greeting

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio wished India on Republic Day, as he appreciated Quad cooperation between the countries on defence and other fronts.

He said that the US-India relationship delivers "real results" for the two countries through close cooperation on defence, energy, critical minerals and for the Indo-Pacific region through the Quad.

The US leader extended a special message to India on the country's Republic Day, commemorated on January 26.

"On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of India on your Republic Day," Rubio said on Sunday.

"The United States and India share a historic bond. From our close cooperation on defense, energy, critical minerals, and emerging technologies to our multi-layered engagement through the Quad, the US-India relationship delivers real results for our two countries and for the Indo-Pacific region," he said, referring to the grouping of Australia, India, Japan and the US.

Rubio said he looks forward to working together with India to "advance our shared objectives in the year ahead."

Jan 26, 2026 09:40 (IST)
Republic Day 2026 Live: Chilly Morning, Clear Skies Greet Delhi People On R-Day

The national capital woke up to clear skies and a chilly morning on Republic Day, with the city's primary weather station, Safdarjung, recording a low of 4.2 degrees Celsius, down more than two notches from the previous day.

In Ayanagar, the mercury settled at 3.6 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was 4.3 degrees Celsius in Palam, 4.7 degrees Celsius in Lodi Road and 5.3 degrees Celsius at the Ridge.

The city's air quality was in the 'poor' category with an air quality index (AQI) of 209. The air quality was 'poor' at 25 stations and 'moderate' at 14 stations.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 18 degrees Celsius to 20 degrees Celsius.

Jan 26, 2026 09:30 (IST)
Republic Day 2026 Live: 30 Tableaux To Be Showcased

A total of 30 tableaux - 17 of States/Union Territories and 13 of Ministries, Departments, Services - will roll down the Kartavya Path in New Delhi during the 77th Republic Day parade on January 26, 2026. With a broad theme of ‘Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram’ and ‘Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, the tableaux will showcase a unique mix of 150 years of national song Vande Mataram and the nation’s rapid progress on the back of the growing self-reliance across sectors, dipped in its rich and vibrant cultural diversity.

Jan 26, 2026 09:23 (IST)
Republic Day 2026 Live: Tamil Nadu Governor Unfurls National Flag

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi unfurled the national flag in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin and other dignitaries at the Republic Day celebration at the Labour Statue near Marina beach front here on Monday.

As the national anthem was sung, an Indian Air Force helicopter showered flower petals over the tricolour. The Governor, Chief Minister, and dignitaries stood saluting.

The occasion was marked by a spectacular march past of contingents where the Governor took the salute, and cultural events were held in the state capital.

The chief minister distributed Anna gallantry awards to the recipients.

Earlier, the CM received the Governor upon his arrival and as per custom, introduced the senior officers from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and the Tamil Nadu police to Ravi.

Jan 26, 2026 09:21 (IST)
Republic Day 2026 Live: Four Transgender Persons From UP To Attend Parade As Special Guests

Four transgender persons from Uttar Pradesh will attend the Republic Day parade in New Delhi as special guests, marking a significant moment of recognition and inclusion for the community.

They are associated with the Garima Grih shelter home in Gorakhpur and will travel to the national capital on January 24 following official protocol, District Magistrate Deepak Meena said.

Ekta, 38, a native of Lakhimpur Kheri, came to Gorakhpur in 2007 and started the shelter home in 2011. Among the invitees is Deepika (34) from Kushinagar, who trained as a makeup artist after working with an NGO in Delhi.

Heer, 21 also from Kushinagar, shared a story of her childhood struggle, social stigma and the depression before discovering her identity as a transgender person. Another invitee, Gorakhpur's Lado, 20, who joined Garima Grih in 2019, credited her supportive family and professional training for helping her build an independent identity.

Jan 26, 2026 09:10 (IST)
Republic Day 2026 Live: Sambhal Children To March At Lucknow Parade

As many as 30 children from Sambhal district, many of whom once survived by begging on the streets, will participate in the Republic Day parade in Lucknow on January 26, marking a rare journey from deprivation to national recognition.

The children will take part in the marching band contingent during the parade and perform before Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said on Tuesday, adding that the initiative is the result of a joint effort by the Sambhal district administration and the non-governmental organisation Umeed.

Sharma said the selected children would represent Sambhal in the Lucknow parade and were likely to be considered for participation in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi next year. District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya shared that the initiative, titled 'Bheekh Se Seekh', aimed at rehabilitating families dependent on begging.
 

Jan 26, 2026 09:00 (IST)
Republic Day 2026 Live: Monks From 40 Countries To Be 'Honoured Guests'

A large group of monks from 40 countries who attended the two-day Global Buddhist Summit in Delhi will be among the "honoured guests" at the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path, the culture ministry said on Sunday.

The summit was organised by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) in collaboration with the ministry on January 24-25. Its theme was "Collective Wisdom, United Voice, and Mutual Coexistence".

The summit also stood as an "expression of India's message from the Land of the Buddha for peaceful resolution of conflicts, global inequalities, and ecological crisis," the ministry said in a statement.

To highlight the relevance of the timeless Buddhist wisdom of social harmony, peace, compassion and mutual coexistence, a large group of "monks and nuns representing 40 countries", who attended the summit, "will be honoured guests at this year’s Republic Day Parade," it said.

Jan 26, 2026 08:59 (IST)
Republic Day 2026 Live: UP CM Adityanath wishes people on Republic Day

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday greeted people on the 77th Republic Day, urging them to strive for a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant India.

In a post on X, the CM said, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the residents of the state on the 77th Republic Day."

He said the patriotism of citizens, their dedication to duty and commitment to development "strengthen and fortify our democracy" he said.

"Let us, while remembering our immortal warriors, resolve to build a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant India by drawing inspiration from the ideals of the Constitution," he said.

Jan 26, 2026 08:56 (IST)
Republic Day 2026 Live: Mamata Calls For Collective Vigilance To Uphold Constitution

West Bengal Chief Minister Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday extended Republic Day greetings, and called for renewed commitment to the core constitutional values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, while stressing the need for "collective vigilance" to safeguard the republic.

In a post on X, Banerjee urged citizens to reaffirm their commitment to the foundational principles enshrined in the Constitution.

Calling for harmony in a diverse society, the chief minister said the country must strive towards "plurality, diversity, inclusiveness and social harmony."

"I am reminded today of the old saying: eternal vigilance is the price of liberty. I urge everyone today to exercise this vigil. Our republic and our Constitution today demand our collective vigilance," she said in the post.

Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, paid tribute to the freedom fighters and the framers of the Constitution, while saluting the country's armed forces and ordinary citizens on this day.

Jan 26, 2026 08:44 (IST)
Republic Day 2026 Live: AI surveillance For R-Day

Police on the ground are equipped with AI-glasses integrated with FRS and video analytics.

The security grid comprises a multi-layered barricading, multiple levels of checking and frisking at all designated entry points, and strict access control measures along the parade route and in adjoining areas.

Mobile surveillance vehicles fitted with FRS technology have been deployed at strategic locations to enhance monitoring and rapid mobility.

Snipers teams have been deployed at thousands of rooftops across New Delhi, North, and Central districts.

The deputy commissioners of police have done route surveys and anti-sabotage checks, while vigilance has been intensified in high-footfall areas such as markets, bus terminals, metro stations and railway stations across the city.

The police are also carrying out tenant verification and domestic help verification drives as part of the security exercise.

Jan 26, 2026 08:39 (IST)
Republic Day 2026 Live: Delhi Police On High Alert

The Delhi Police is on high alert with over 30,000 personnel deputed citywide in a multi-layered security net for the Republic Day celebrations. Around 10,000 police personnel are stationed in the New Delhi district alone, which contains the ceremonial parade route and high-security zones.

Deployment plans, point-wise briefings and contingency measures have been explained to all personnel, and rehearsals have been conducted.

 

Jan 26, 2026 08:38 (IST)
Republic Day 2026 Live: PM Modi Wishes The Nation

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) PM Modi wrote, "Best wishes on Republic Day. May this occasion add renewed energy and enthusiasm in our collective resolve to build a Viksit Bharat."

