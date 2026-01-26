Republic Day 2026 Live Updates: Parade At Kartavya Path To Begin At 10:30 a.m, PM Modi Greets The Nation

Good morning!

Welcome to the Republic Day Live Updates!

India will display its development journey, cultural diversity and military might, including newly-raised units and mock-ups of major weapon systems deployed during Operation Sindoor, at the 77th Republic Day celebrations on Monday.

The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will be the chief guests at the event in the national capital.

The overarching theme of the event at the Kartavya Path will be 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. President Droupadi Murmu will lead the ceremony that will commence at 10:30 a.m and will last for approximately 90 minutes.

It will start with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.

Murmu and the chief guests are expected to arrive at the venue in a 'traditional buggy' that will be escorted by the President's Bodyguard.

Around 100 cultural artistes will be heralding the parade, on the theme 'Vividata Mein Ekta (Unity in Diversity) which is set to be a grand presentation of musical instruments, demonstrating the nation's unity and rich cultural diversity