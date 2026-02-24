Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran Seeks Deferment Of Third Term Talks

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has sought a deferment of discussion on his reappointment during the board meeting on Tuesday due to the request from some directors.

He further said that there will be no changes for the Tata Sons after the board meeting that was held on Tuesday.

Chandrasekaran joined the Tata Group in 1987 as an intern at Tata Consultancy Services. He went on to serve as Chief Executive Officer of TCS from 2009 to 2017, a period during which the IT major cemented its dominance in global outsourcing.

In February 2017, he was appointed chairman of Tata Sons. If his tenure is extended, this would be his third term at the helm of the salt-to-software conglomerate.

One of his defining initiatives has been the “One Tata” strategy, aimed at improving capital allocation, brand coherence and operational synergy across the salt-to-software conglomerate.

It was also during his leadership that the Tata Group successfully acquired and integrated Air India into the aviation portfolio and launched the Tata Neu super app. In addition to this, it was under his leadership that the group's market cap successfully surged past the $365 billion mark.

Under Chandrasekaran, Tata Sons has pursued an assertive strategy of consolidation and expansion. A landmark move was the acquisition of Bhushan Steel, strengthening Tata Steel's domestic position and reinforcing its core India business.

The conglomerate also bought a majority stake in BigBasket to deepen its digital retail presence, aligning with its broader consumer ecosystem ambitions. The group has additionally embarked on building a semiconductor fabrication plant in Dholera, Gujarat, signalling its entry into strategic electronics manufacturing.

However, challenges persist. Jaguar Land Rover faces demand pressures, while Tata Steel's UK operations grapple with labour issues. Revenue growth at Tata Consultancy Services has slowed amid Western macroeconomic headwinds.

Air India continues to encounter technical and integration hurdles. Emerging digital and clean energy ventures are yet to achieve meaningful scale, and the Group's overall market capitalisation recently saw a $73 billion correction, even as leadership succession planning gains urgency.

ALSO READ: Tata Group, OpenAI In Pact To Train Employees, Build Data Centre Capacity

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.