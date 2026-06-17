TCS Announces Multi Year Partnership With Elopak To Drive Global IT Operations

Global IT services, consulting, and business solutions company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday has announced a multi-year partnership with Elopak ASA which is a paper-based packaging and filling equipment company, operating in over 40 countries and serving customers in more than 70 markets.

Norway-based company, Elopak is a global supplier of paper-based packaging solutions, through the brands Pure-Pak, DPAK and Roll Fed, along with filling machines and services.

Under this partnership, TCS will be Elopak's strategic IT partner, leading the transformation and management of its global IT s through a process centric operating model. This partnership aims to help Elopak's IT operations to be better aligned with the business priorities to improving agility, efficiency, and digital experience

Leveraging its AI-first approach, TCS will deploy advanced analytics and automation capabilities, including its proprietary Cognix – an AI-powered, future-ready service delivery suite of solutions built on its Machine First philosophy.

The strategic IT programme will support Elopak's strategy to modernise its end-to-end IT services. This include setting up an integrated service desk and upgrading key enterprise applications.

ALSO READ: TCS Partners With Tottenham Hotspur To Drive Digital Transformation, Enhance Fan Experience

TCS Elopak Collaboration

Elopak has tied up with TCS as it looks to support growth, push paper-based packaging, and reduce plastic use. The company is focusing on strengthening its market position and improving how it responds to changing demand.

TCS will handle the digital side, building systems aimed at improving operations, customer service, and overall responsiveness.

This collaboration further strengthens TCS' presence in the Nordic region and reinforces its position as a trusted partner for global enterprises seeking to accelerate digital transformation through AI and cloud-led innovation. TCS already operates across Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland and continues to expand its local presence.

ALSO READ: TCS, Coforge, Infosys Gain As Nifty IT Extends Rally Amid US-Iran Peace Deal Driven Risk-On Mood

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.