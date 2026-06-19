Tanker Costs Surge After BMC Water Cut Amid Delayed Monsoon, Pressuring Realty Sector

Mumbai's worsening water situation and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) decision to stop water supply to construction sites have led to a sharp increase in tanker prices, adding another layer of cost pressure for real estate developers already grappling with higher input costs and labour shortages.

According to tanker suppliers and real estate developers, rates for both non-potable and potable water have risen by Rs 200-500 per tanker over the past week, with further increases likely if the supply crunch persists.

Non-potable water, used for curing and other construction activities, now costs Rs 1,800-2,000 per 10,000 litres compared with Rs 1,500-1,800 earlier, translating into a 10-30% increase. Potable water, used mainly for drinking purposes by construction workers, is now priced at Rs 2,500-3,500 per 10,000 litres against Rs 2,300-3,300 earlier, marking a rise of 6-25%.

Industry players warned that tanker prices could rise two to five times in the coming days if the shortage intensifies.

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Why Are Tanker Prices Rising?

The increase follows BMC's decision to halt water supply to construction sites amid a water crisis caused by delayed monsoon rains and falling reservoir levels. As of the latest update, water stock in Mumbai's seven lakes has dropped to just 10.35%, prompting civic authorities to conserve water for essential consumption.

With developers increasingly relying on private tankers to sustain construction activities, demand has surged while supply remains constrained, resulting in higher prices.

Impact on Real Estate Developers

Developers say water is a critical input for construction, especially for curing concrete and other processes. A prolonged disruption could significantly increase project execution costs.

"Water tanker prices have already moved up, and if the situation continues for another few weeks, the increase could be much sharper," said a developer. "While water costs form a relatively small part of total construction expenses, sustained price increases can still affect project economics."

Industry experts note that a spike in tanker rates would further strain the sector, which has been facing multiple challenges over the past few months.

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Multiple Headwinds for the Sector

Apart from rising water costs, developers have been dealing with labour shortages caused by migration during the election season, which affected construction schedules and project execution.

Input cost inflation has also remained a concern. Prices of cement, tiles and several building materials have risen, putting pressure on overall construction costs. Developers have so far absorbed much of these increases, but a prolonged rise in water costs could add to the burden.

While the arrival of the monsoon is expected to improve reservoir levels and ease the supply situation, developers and tanker operators caution that a further delay in rainfall could worsen the shortage and lead to a steeper increase in tanker prices, impacting construction activity across Mumbai's real estate market.

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