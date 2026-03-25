Swiggy, Sarvam Partner To Launch Voice Ordering In Indian Languages For Food, Quick Commerce

Swiggy on Wednesday announced a strategic collaboration with Sarvam to launch voice ordering whereby users can place food and grocery orders and book tables to dine out in multiple Indian languages via Sarvam's AI assistant "Indus".

With the integration of Swiggy, Instamart and DineOut with Sarvam's voice models, and RazorPay also coming on Board, the discovery, ordering, and checkout processes will be handled end-to-end.

Sarvam's voice models are trained on extensive Indian language data to deliver voice interactions across 11 languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi.

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"By integrating Sarvam's multi-lingual tech stack into the experience, Swiggy will enable users to place food orders, book tables to dine out, and shop on Instamart by simply speaking in their preferred language," Swiggy stated.

Madhusudhan Rao, Chief Technology Officer, Swiggy, said, "Soon, users will be able to simply ask their AI assistant in their preferred language to order food or groceries, and reserve tables, with the AI agent seamlessly handling discovery, ordering, and checkout."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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