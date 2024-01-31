NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsStock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Near 21,600; TCS, Dr Reddy's Labs, NTPC In Focus
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Near 21,600; TCS, Dr Reddy's Labs, NTPC In Focus

Stay updated on the latest stock market trends with live updates of Jan. 31.

31 Jan 2024, 08:57 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NSE building in Mumbai. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)&nbsp;</p></div>
NSE building in Mumbai. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit) 

Adani Enterprises JV Concludes Transaction With Adani Power

JV AdaniConnex signs share purchase agreement with Adani Power, concludes transaction

Source: Exchange Filing

Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Ltd, an Adani Group Company.

Jefferies On L&T

  • Maintains BUY, reduces price target

  • Price Target of Rs 4,135 (earlier Rs 4,200)

  • Q3FY24 Ebitda above expectations by 2%

  • Raised FY24e order flow guidance to 20%+ YoY growth vs 12% earlier

  • International E&C revenues up 88% YoY and likely reason for lower YoY Ebitda margins

  • Core working capital is 16.6% of sales vs 19% YoY and 16.7% QoQ


Citi on NTPC

  • Maintains "Buy" at Rs 349 target

  • Top Pick in Electric Utilities

  • Fixed cost under-recovery in FY24 so far to reverse in 4Q

  • Thermal capacity and PSP project expansion open an incremental opportunity

  • Improving growth profile on:-

1. Renewables growth opportunity

2. Rising need to set coal-based generation capacities

Brokerages On BPCL

Emkay

  • Maintains "Buy" at Rs 600 target

  • Higher than expected Q3 GRMs on discounted russian crude, elevated diesel spreads

  • Project Aspire entails capex of Rs 1.5-1.7 lakh crore capex over 5 years

  • Expects rights issue closure by Mar'24

  • Raises FY24/25 EPS estimates by 13-14%

Motilal Oswal

  • Maintains "Neutral" at Rs 475 target

  • Neutral rating on minimal volume growth in next 2 years

  • Q3 gross refining/marketing margin 14%/9% above estimates

  • Rebound of Singapore GRMs to improve Q4 refining performance

  • High company GRMs due to refinery production optimization

  • Sees limited downside from current levels

CITI

  • Maintains "Buy" at raised target of Rs 655 (previously Rs 560)

  • Raise FY24 EBITDA estimate by 18% on robust 3Q & 9M performance

  • Expects stock performance catch-up; has ongoing Positive Catalyst Watch on stock

  • Range-bound crude price outlook improves OMC margin

  • Kochi petchem project, Bina integration to help GRMs


Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 103.49

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.02%

  • Brent crude down 0.33% at $82.60 per barrel

  • Nymex crude down 0.33% at $77.56 per barrel

  • GIFT Nifty was down 0.24% at 21,617.50 as of 7:40 a.m.

  • Bitcoin was down 1.68% at $42,813.94

