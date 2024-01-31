Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Near 21,600; TCS, Dr Reddy's Labs, NTPC In Focus
Stay updated on the latest stock market trends with live updates of Jan. 31.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Adani Enterprises JV Concludes Transaction With Adani Power
JV AdaniConnex signs share purchase agreement with Adani Power, concludes transaction
Source: Exchange Filing
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Ltd, an Adani Group Company.
Jefferies On L&T
Maintains BUY, reduces price target
Price Target of Rs 4,135 (earlier Rs 4,200)
Q3FY24 Ebitda above expectations by 2%
Raised FY24e order flow guidance to 20%+ YoY growth vs 12% earlier
International E&C revenues up 88% YoY and likely reason for lower YoY Ebitda margins
Core working capital is 16.6% of sales vs 19% YoY and 16.7% QoQ
Citi on NTPC
Maintains "Buy" at Rs 349 target
Top Pick in Electric Utilities
Fixed cost under-recovery in FY24 so far to reverse in 4Q
Thermal capacity and PSP project expansion open an incremental opportunity
Improving growth profile on:-
1. Renewables growth opportunity
2. Rising need to set coal-based generation capacities
Brokerages On BPCL
Emkay
Maintains "Buy" at Rs 600 target
Higher than expected Q3 GRMs on discounted russian crude, elevated diesel spreads
Project Aspire entails capex of Rs 1.5-1.7 lakh crore capex over 5 years
Expects rights issue closure by Mar'24
Raises FY24/25 EPS estimates by 13-14%
Motilal Oswal
Maintains "Neutral" at Rs 475 target
Neutral rating on minimal volume growth in next 2 years
Q3 gross refining/marketing margin 14%/9% above estimates
Rebound of Singapore GRMs to improve Q4 refining performance
High company GRMs due to refinery production optimization
Sees limited downside from current levels
CITI
Maintains "Buy" at raised target of Rs 655 (previously Rs 560)
Raise FY24 EBITDA estimate by 18% on robust 3Q & 9M performance
Expects stock performance catch-up; has ongoing Positive Catalyst Watch on stock
Range-bound crude price outlook improves OMC margin
Kochi petchem project, Bina integration to help GRMs
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 103.49
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.02%
Brent crude down 0.33% at $82.60 per barrel
Nymex crude down 0.33% at $77.56 per barrel
GIFT Nifty was down 0.24% at 21,617.50 as of 7:40 a.m.
Bitcoin was down 1.68% at $42,813.94