Snap-E Cabs Raises $2.5 Million, To Add 300-400 EVs By FY24

Snap-E Cabs has raised $2.5 million in funding led by Inflection Point Ventures.

05 Feb 2024, 04:23 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>EV Charging (Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@juice_world?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">JUICE</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/EV?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
EV Charging (Source: JUICE on Unsplash)

Electric vehicle ride-hailing platform Snap-E Cabs on Monday said it has secured $2.5 million in a pre-series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The fresh funds will fuel talent acquisition, technology upgrades, new services and geographical expansion, officials said.

It will enable Snap-E Cabs to add 300-400 EVs and expand to two-three new cities by the end of the current fiscal year, they said.

Kolkata-based Snap-E Cabs, which was founded in 2022 by Mayank Bindal and Jaydip Mukherjee, aims to operate 1,500-2,000 EVs across five cities by the 2024-25 fiscal.

At present, it operates 600 EVs in Kolkata.

"India's ambitious EV goals can significantly impact global oil markets... and transition to sustainable development," Bindal said.

Rahul Wagh, Managing Director of IPV, said: "Climate change is a global threat... and EVs are crucial for decarbonising transportation.”

This investment aligns with India's goal of 30% electric vehicle penetration by 2030, he said.

