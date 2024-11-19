Smriti Irani Highlights Lack Of Data On Women In Gems And Jewellery Sector

NDTV ProfitBusinessSmriti Irani Highlights Lack Of Data On Women In Gems And Jewellery Sector
Former Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani also said there is a need to provide sufficient information about different opportunities available in the sector for women.

19 Nov 2024, 09:35 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The industry should also reach out to business schools and inform them about the opportunities in the sector for women in the sector said Smriti Irani.</p><p>(Source:&nbsp;Smriti Irani's Official X Handle)</p></div>
Former Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani on Tuesday expressed concerns over the lack of comprehensive data on women in the gems and jewellery sector and suggested the industry to look into the issue.

She also said there is a need to provide sufficient information about different opportunities available in the sector for women.

"The question that I was most perturbed by is that when you talk about women in the business of gems and jewellery and try to research the very concept data and studies are few and far between," she said.

She was speaking at a programme of gems and jewellery exporters on empowering women entrepreneurs in the business of jewellery exports.

"The fact that the problem in itself can be best articulated in the absence of such data speaks volumes...For how do you provide a solution to a problem that many do not know exists," Irani said.

She suggested the exporters' body to address this constraint.

The industry should also reach out to business schools and inform them about the opportunities in the sector for women in the sector.

India's gems and jewellery exports dipped by 7.73%t to $17.16 billion during April-October this fiscal.

