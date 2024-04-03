Samsung Launches AI-Powered Home Appliances Range
Consumer electronics maker Samsung India on Wednesday announced the launch of a range of AI-powered home appliances and said it aims to exceed customers' expectations in the fast-growing premium appliances market.
The new range of appliances with bespoke artificial intelligence will ensure smarter living for Indian homes and reduce energy consumption, contributing to a greener planet, the company said.
"With our bespoke AI-powered home appliances, consumers will be able to customise their choices, get easy controls for elders and kids, and get seamless diagnosis for their home appliances."
"With the transformative power of AI, we are confident that bespoke AI will strengthen our leadership in the digital appliances market in India," said J B Park, President & CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.
Samsung's bespoke appliances include refrigerator, air-conditioner, microwave and washing machine, which are powered by AI.
These appliances with in-built internet connectivity, cameras and AI chips will help consumers manage these products through SmartThings app.
Samsung claimed these appliances optimise energy savings using AI algorithm based on usage patterns and save up to 10% energy in refrigerators, up to 20% in air-conditioners and up to 70% in washing machines.
Samsung India Senior Director, Digital Appliances, Saurabh Baishakhia said: "With AI appliances, our objective is to further strengthen our premium portfolio and increase our share in the premium appliances segment."