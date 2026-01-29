RIL To Resume Russian Oil Purchase From February, Report Says

Reliance Industries Ltd. will purchase up to 1,50,000 barrels per day of Russian oil from February for its domestic market-focused refinery, a company executive told news agency Reuters on Thursday. RIL last received Russian crude in December after securing a one-month concession from the United States that allowed it to wind down dealings with the state-owned oil producer Rosneft, beyond a Nov. 21 deadline.

The Trump administration sanctioned Rosneft and Lukoil in October to put pressure on Moscow to end the war in Ukraine. However, non-sanctioned Russian companies and trading intermediaries have continued sales.

RIL, which operates the large Jamnagar refinery complex, would buy Russian oil from February from sellers that are not under sanctions, a company executive said on the sidelines of India Energy Week in Goa. He did not name the sellers and Reliance did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking comment.

Reliance was previously importing Russian crude under a long-term agreement with Rosneft for 5,00,000 bpd for its 1.4 million-bpd Jamnagar plant in Gujarat. The conglomerate also buys oil from Saudi Arabia, Canada and Iraq, among others, under term deals.

The company is also seeking US approval to resume purchases of Venezuelan crude, as per Reuters, as the private refiner looks to secure supplies with the move away from the biggest Russian oil companies.

Indian oil purchases from Russia has drawn Washington's rebuke which alleges that energy revenue allows Moscow to fund its war in Ukraine. The US imposed a 25% additional tariff on Indian goods as a punitive measure in August last year. Yet, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently indicated that the levy can be reconsidered given India's reduced energy sourcing from Russia.

