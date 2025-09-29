Business NewsBusinessReliance Power To Sell Several Indonesian Subsidiaries To Singapore-Based Biotruster For $12 Million
ADVERTISEMENT

Reliance Power To Sell Several Indonesian Subsidiaries To Singapore-Based Biotruster For $12 Million

Reliance Power further noted that the buyer does not belong to the promoter/promoter group/group companies.

29 Sep 2025, 02:33 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Reliance Power Q1 Results
Reliance Power further noted that the buyer does not belong to the promoter/promoter group/group companies. (Photo source: Representative/Envato)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Reliance Power on Monday said it will sell 100% stake in several Indonesian step-down subsidiaries to Singapore-based Biotruster Pte Ltd for around $12 million.

A share purchase agreement has been signed among Reliance Power Netherlands BV, Reliance Natural Resources (Singapore) Pte Ltd and Biotruster (Singapore) Pte Ltd to this effect.

Reliance Power will sell 100% equity shareholding in PT Avaneesh Coal Resources, PT Heramba Coal Resources, PT Sumukha Coal Services, PT Brayan Bintang Tiga Energi, and PT Sriwijaya Bintang Tiga Energi, subject to certain conditions precedent and other customary terms and conditions, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Around $12 million will be received on the closure of the deal.

Reliance Power further noted that the buyer does not belong to the promoter/promoter group/group companies.

ALSO READ

Buy, Sell Or Hold: Reliance Industries, TCS, Trent, Whirlpool, Coforge — Ask Profit
Opinion
Buy, Sell Or Hold: Reliance Industries, TCS, Trent, Whirlpool, Coforge — Ask Profit
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT