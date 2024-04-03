NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsRadisson Hotel Opens 212-Key Riverfront Srinagar
ADVERTISEMENT

Radisson Hotel Opens 212-Key Riverfront Srinagar

"With 212 rooms, the largest in Jammu and Kashmir region, Radisson Collection Hotel & Spa, Riverfront Srinagar, promises an unparalleled experience for our guests," Radisson Hotel Group Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President, South Asia, Nikhil Sharma, said in a statement.

03 Apr 2024, 05:29 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
The facade of a Radisson Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee. (Source: Official website of Radisson Hotels). &nbsp;
The facade of a Radisson Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee. (Source: Official website of Radisson Hotels).  

Radisson Hotel Group on Wednesday announced the opening of 212-key Radisson Collection Hotel & Spa, Riverfront Srinagar, under its luxury lifestyle brand Radisson Collection.

"With 212 rooms, the largest in Jammu and Kashmir region, Radisson Collection Hotel & Spa, Riverfront Srinagar, promises an unparalleled experience for our guests," Radisson Hotel Group Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President, South Asia, Nikhil Sharma, said in a statement.

With this opening, Radisson Hotel Group has over 165 hotels in operation and under development in India.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT