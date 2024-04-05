NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsPhonePe's Share Market Adds F&O Segment To Its Offerings
PhonePe's Share Market Adds F&O Segment To Its Offerings

05 Apr 2024, 08:40 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>PhonePe bar code can be seen of a shop in Kolkata. (Photo: Reuters)</p></div>
PhonePe bar code can be seen of a shop in Kolkata. (Photo: Reuters)

Wealth and investment platform by PhonePe, Share.Market, on Friday introduced its Futures and Options segment.

"The introduction of F&O capabilities on Share.Market enhances the platform's offerings, with a comprehensive option chain analysis to track options."

"Futures and Options contracts across various Indices and Stocks play a role in Investor and Trader journey to manage risk, hedge positions, and enhance the overall return profile through efficient portfolio management," the company, which was launched in August 2023, said in a statement.

