Paytm Invests Rs 2,250 Crore In Payments Services Arm

Paytm Payments Services received the RBI permit last month after a long wait to operate as a payment aggregator.

12 Dec 2025, 09:09 PM IST i
Paytm Payments Services received the RBI permit last month after a long wait to operate as a payment aggregator. (Photographer: Vijay Sartape/Source: NDTV Profit)  
Fintech firm One97 Communications, which owns the Paytm brand, has made an additional investment of Rs 2,250 crore in its subsidiary Paytm Payments Services Limited through a rights issue, the company said on Friday.

'We hereby inform you that the Company has on December 12, 2025, completed the additional investment of Rs 2,250 crores in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Paytm Payments Services Limited, through subscription to its Rights Issue of Equity Shares,' One97 Communications said in a filing.

The Reserve Bank of India granted in-principle approval to Paytm Payments Services Limited in August to operate as an online payment aggregator.

The banking regulator had also removed restrictions from Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL) on onboarding new merchants, which were imposed on the company on November 25, 2022.

In November 2020, Paytm Payments Services applied for a licence with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a payment aggregator under the guidelines on Regulation of Payment Aggregators and Payment Gateways.

However, in November 2022, the RBI rejected PPSL's application and asked the company to resubmit it, so as to comply with Press Note 3 under FDI rules.

Subsequently, the company filed the required application on December 14, 2022, with the government for the past downward investment from OCL (One97 Communications Ltd) into the company in order to comply with Press Note 3 prescribed under FDI guidelines.

