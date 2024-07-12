"Airbnb announced on Friday that it has observed a 30% increase in bookings made by Indian guests for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games that will be held from July 26 to Aug. 11.The online accommodation hosting platform—based on data from bookings made by Indian guests during the period coinciding with the Olympic Games Paris 2024—said that Indian travellers are not only focusing on Paris but are also exploring other destinations in France like Nice, Aubervilliers, Colombes, and Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine.It attributed the interest in these places as they will host major Olympic events. Colombes will be where the field hockey matches will be conducted, while Chateauroux will host shooting events, and football matches will be played in Saint-Etienne, Lyon, Nantes, Nice, and Bordeaux.Airbnb reported that travellers from more than 160 countries and regions have already reserved accommodations through its platform for the sporting event.As of March 31, 2024, bookings in the Paris region for the dates coinciding with the Olympic events are over five times higher than they were in the similar period a year ago, it said.Paris remains the top-searched city on the platform, with a nearly 40% increase in active listings in the region, ensuring ample availability for the guests.In terms of growth in bookings, Asian countries are leading, Airbnb said, adding that it has witnessed the highest increase in travellers coming from India, China, Hong Kong and Japan.India alone witnessed an approximately 30% increase in booking of stays in and around Paris during the games, Airbnb said.'The surge in bookings for Paris reflects an exciting trend among Indian travellers, who are increasingly planning trips around iconic sporting events like the Olympics, showcasing their growing appetite for unique, global experiences,' said Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb's General Manager for India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.'Interestingly, while Paris remains a top destination, these travellers are also venturing beyond traditional tourist spots to explore cities like Saint-Denis and Bordeaux to catch their favourite sports.'(With Inputs from PTI).In A First, 'Sleep Advisor' To Accompany Indian Contingent At Paris Olympics 2024"