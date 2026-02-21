OpenAI Forecasts Its Revenue Will Top $280 Billion In 2030

OpenAI is projecting that its revenue will grow at a fast clip in the next few years and exceed $280 billion in 2030, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The revenue forecast reflects OpenAI's strong momentum in subscription sales for its AI software to consumers and businesses. OpenAI also recently began testing advertising for certain users, creating a new potential moneymaker for the company.

OpenAI Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar recently said the company's annualized revenue topped $20 billion in 2025, up from roughly $6 billion the year prior.

CNBC was first to report the new revenue estimate.

Like its peers, OpenAI is racing to convince more companies and users to pay up for its AI services to help offset the immense cost of chips, data centers and talent needed to build its technology.

OpenAI previously said it has committed to spend more than $1.4 trillion on infrastructure for AI in the coming years. The company is now telling investors it's planning to spend about $600 billion by 2030, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private matters.

OpenAI is close to finalizing the first phase of a new funding round that is likely to bring in more than $100 billion, Bloomberg News has reported. The overall valuation of the company, including the eventual funding, could exceed $850 billion.

