India Deal Stands, Won't Change, Trump Says After US Supreme Court's Tariff Verdict

Hours after the Supreme Court struck down his signature economic policy of reciprocal tariffs, US President Donald Trump on Friday said that the deal with India 'stands' as it is, and won't be changed.



Trump made the remarks while responding to questions after launching a scathing attack on the top court for striking down his sweeping tariffs.



"Our deal with India is they pay tariffs. Prime Minister Modi is a great man, but he was ripping us off. We made a deal with India. We are not paying tariffs. They are paying tariffs. We flipped it," said Trump.



Trump added that all the trade deals are on. "We are just doing differently."



The US President also reiterated his claim of stopping eight wars, saying he effectively used tariffs to make America great again to end eight wars, including the war between India and Pakistan.



Meanwhile, Trump also announced that he is imposing additional 10 per cent global tariffs.



"Effective immediately, all National Security TARIFFS, Section 232 and existing Section 301 TARIFFS, remain in place, and in full force and effect. Today I will sign an Order to impose a 10% GLOBAL TARIFF, under Section 122, over and above our normal TARIFFS already being charged," said Trump.



When asked if the US will be defenseless after the apex court struck down tariffs, Trump said, "No, because we're doing something in a different way... and we're using things that some people thought we should've used in the first place... but the end result is going to get us more money."



In a 6-3 vote, the judges found that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) does not authorise the imposition of duties.



Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel A Alito Jr. and Brett Kavanaugh dissented in the court's decision.



Reacting to the verdict, Trump said that he was deeply disappointing. "Ashamed of certain members of the court. For not having the courtesy to do what is right for the country. Foreign countries which have been ripping us off for years, are so happy. But they won't be dancing for long.

🇺🇸 "The Supreme Court's ruling on tariffs is deeply disappointing." - Trump pic.twitter.com/uW4sHJ549X — Commentary: Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) February 20, 2026



Trump also pointed out a dissenting note from the order by Justice Kavanaugh, in which he lays down acts which 'authorises' Trump to impose tariffs.

