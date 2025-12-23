One Cook, Too Many Broths: Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola, Krutrim Businesses Suffer

Few can boast of being at the helm of three unicorns — Bhavish Aggarwal achieved that last year, after Krutrim AI achieved a $1-billion valuation. He also managed to list Ola Electric successfully, with shares hitting an upper circuit on the listing day. Apps (Ola Cabs), EVs and AI — he was a part of every past, present and future success story of the startup world.

As of this year, little of those good tidings survived. Most recently, he pledged shares in his listed entity; sold stake in quick succession — raising eyebrows. His ride hailing business Ola Cabs is burning cash, while Krutrim also needs heavy research and development investments.

The listed entity's share sale has spooked the markets as the stock fell 15% this month. The company says that the promoter share sale is personal and his stake stands at 34% after the transaction; which has no impact on Ola Electric's operations, governance or strategic direction.

Shriram Subramanian, managing director of proxy advisory firm InGovern, believes that selling stake in the listed entity to fund other ventures is not a major concern in itself. "The larger issue is the promoter's stretched management bandwidth across multiple businesses."

Subramanian argues that continuing as CMD of the listed entity while simultaneously building other ventures raises governance and execution risks. "The promoter should move to a non-executive role and appoint a full-time CEO for Ola Electric," he adds.

Robin Banerjee — corporate governance expert and author of Corporate Frauds: Bigger, Broader, Bolder who held senior executive positions at ArcelorMittal, Thomas Cook, Caprihans, etc — too says that selling an asset to repay debt is a positive move.

"He has sold a 3% stake and that shouldn't dilute his commitment to the company. But he may also have stretched himself too thin. Like many young entrepreneurs, he seems to have underestimated the propensity of startups to suck out time and money," Banerjee adds.

Legal experts believe that it could be a unique case. "This is where the regulator must come in. If there is a certain level of market apprehension or stigma around a company, SEBI can oversee a company’s activities. I am not saying that the promoter must be removed etc, but when governance challenges arise it can give direction like RBI does for banks," says Anuroop Omkar, the founding partner at AK & Partners.