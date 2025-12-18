NTPC Prepares 244 GW Expansion Plan Up To 2037 At Rs 7 lakh Crore Investment

Power giant NTPC has prepared a roadmap to have an installed capacity of 244 gigawatts (GW) by 2037 that the company said will require a capex of Rs 7 lakh crore.

Under the Ministry of Power, NTPC is the largest power generation company in India catering to the country's one-fourth electricity demand alone through conventional and green sources.

On Wednesday, NTPC's operational capacity of over 85,000 MW at group-level, with addition of 359.58 MW through various solar projects of its subsidiaries in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

CMD Gurdeep Singh has shared growth and expansion plans of the company in a lenders' meet, NTPC statement said on Thursday.

NTPC said it has 32 GW of capacity under various stages of construction, and the company set an ambitious target to scale up to 149 GW by 2032, and further to 244 GW by 2037, NTPC.

The roadmap envisages a capital expenditure of approximately Rs 7 lakh crore, with expansion plans across energy storage systems, pumped storage projects, nuclear power, green hydrogen, and chemicals, it stated.