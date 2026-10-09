Netflix Layoffs: 850 Jobs At Risk As Streaming Giant Plans Major Restructuring

Netflix is preparing for a workforce reduction that could affect around 850 employees, with an announcement possible as early as next week, according to a Puck News report.

The reported cuts would represent about 5% of the streaming company's workforce, although Netflix has not confirmed the plan. Netflix had approximately 17,000 full-time employees at the end of 2025. A reduction of 5% would therefore affect roughly 850 workers.

The proposed restructuring comes as Netflix looks to accelerate growth amid pressure on viewer engagement and increasing competition for audiences and advertising revenue.

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The company declined to comment on the report, which cited people familiar with the plans. The departments likely to be affected have not been identified.

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If carried out, the move would mark the company's largest reported round of job cuts since 2022, when it eliminated hundreds of positions following subscriber losses and concerns about slowing growth.

Netflix has also made smaller workforce reductions, including cuts to parts of its global product team earlier this year.

Growth targets put Netflix under pressure

The reported layoffs come as the company seeks to build on its revenue growth. During a conference last month, co-CEO Ted Sarandos said Netflix wanted to expand faster, despite recording double-digit revenue gains across geographical regions in the second quarter. Viewer engagement remains a challenge. Netflix reported that viewing hours increased by just 2% year-on-year in the first half of 2026.

Management is also evaluating how its spending translates into audience attention and business returns.

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Netflix expects live events to account for around 5% of its content budget this year, while generating approximately 1% of total viewing hours. Company executives have argued that such events can still attract subscribers, support advertising and strengthen audience interest.

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