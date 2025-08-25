Business NewsBusinessNBCC Bags Rs 3,700-Crore Order From Rajasthan Govt To Build Mixed-Use Project
ADVERTISEMENT

NBCC Bags Rs 3,700-Crore Order From Rajasthan Govt To Build Mixed-Use Project

Rajasthan Mandapam Convention Centre, having a total capacity of 7,500 seats, is proposed to be developed on about 25 acres of land.

25 Aug 2025, 09:35 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
nbcc india
(Photo: NBCC)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd. has secured a contract to develop and market a 95-acre mixed-use project in Rajasthan with an estimated investment of around Rs 3,700 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company informed that it has been "selected as the lead agency to design, build, and market the Rajasthan Mandapam Convention Centre, Global Capability Centre Tower, IT Tower, luxury hotels, and new commercial and residential infrastructure on 95 acres of Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation land."

The land is located along the B2 Bypass, Tonk Road.

The Rajasthan government has approved this project, with an overall estimated investment of about Rs 3,700 crore, it added.

Rajasthan Mandapam Convention Centre, having a total capacity of 7,500 seats, is proposed to be developed on about 25 acres of land.

NBCC is into project management consultancy and real estate businesses.

ALSO READ

NBCC Bags Rs 103 Crore Contract To Refurbish Lokpal Of India Office In South Delhi
Opinion
NBCC Bags Rs 103 Crore Contract To Refurbish Lokpal Of India Office In South Delhi
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT