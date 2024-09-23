NBCC Arm Gets Order Worth Rs 1,261 Crore For Second AIIMS In Bihar
The AIIMS at Darbhanga will be the second in the state, after the one in Patna.
HSCC (India) Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of NBCC (India) Ltd., received an order worth Rs 1,261 crore from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The order involves establishment work of AIIMS in Darbhanga, Bihar, according to an exchange filing on Monday.
The AIIMS at Darbhanga will be the second in the state, after the one in Patna. The central government approved the construction of AIIMS, Darbhanga, about three years ago.
Last month, the Bihar government handed over 150.13 acres of land at Ekmi Shobhan Bypass in Darbhanga district to the Ministry of Health for the construction of the hospital, as per reports.
NBCC is mainly into project management consultancy and real estate business. HSCC offers professional consultancy services in health care and other social sectors, in India and abroad.
A significant portion of HSCC's activities focusses on the design and implementation of new hospitals and medical colleges, as well as the rehabilitation and upgrading of existing facilities.
Earlier, NBCC sold 100% of its office space worth Rs 13,408.7 crore at the World Trade Centre at Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi. The aggregate value of office and commercial space sold by NBCC through the e-auction was Rs 14,800 crore.
NBCC has also set Oct. 7 as the record date to determine the shareholders eligible for the bonus shares, announced last month. It will transfer the bonus shares to the accounts of eligible shareholders within two months from the date of the board's approval.
Shares of NBCC closed 1.55% higher at Rs 176.80 apiece after the announcement, compared to a 0.45% advance in the benchmark BSE Sensex.
Of the four analysts tracking the company, one maintains a 'buy' rating, one suggests a 'hold' and two recommend a'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price targets implies a potential downside of 11.7%.