NBCC Shares Gain After Board Approves Bonus Issue

Shares of NBCC India Ltd. gained in early trade on Monday after the board approved a 1:2 bonus issue of shares to its shareholders.

The board set Oct. 7 as the record date to determine which shareholders will be eligible for the bonus shares, according to an exchange filing on Saturday. The bonus issue is subject to approval by shareholders at the forthcoming annual general meeting.

The company reported a balance of Rs 1,959 crore in reserves and surplus available for capitalisation as of March 31, 2024, according to the audited financial statements. This substantial reserve provides the company with the capacity to issue bonus shares without impacting its operational funds.

The bonus shares are expected to be credited to the accounts of eligible shareholders within two months from the date of the board’s approval, with the anticipated date for dispatch or credit being Oct. 31, 2024.