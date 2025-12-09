Mutual Fund AUM May Cross Rs 300 Lakh Crore By FY35: Groww Report

SIP inflows have risen at a 25% CAGR over the past decade. Investors under 30 years now account for 40% of NSE-registered market participants, up from 23%t in FY19. Cities beyond the top 110 contributed 19% of mutual fund AUM in FY25, compared with 10% in FY19, while 55-60% of new SIP registrations originate from B30 cities. Women now account for 25% of the investor base.