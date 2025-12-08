Moody's Upgrades Outlook For Adani Green, Adani Energy RGs, AICTPL To 'Stable'

Credit ratings agency Moody's has upgraded the outlook for Adani Green Energy Ltd. (AGEL)'s Restricted Group to "stable", and a similar action has been issued for Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) – US Private Placement (USPP) Restricted Group 1 (RG1).

As per the details shared by Moody's, AGEL RG1 and RG2 have been upgraded to to "Ba1/ Stable" from Ba1/ Negative. Similarly, AESL RG1 (USPP) has been upgraded to "Baa3/ STABLE" from Baa3/ Negative.

Notably, RGs refers to specific pools of renewable energy assets within AGEL ring-fenced for financing, and are crucial for issuing bonds and attracting investments.

Moody's has noted that Adani Green RGs' operational performance, fully amortising debt structures with no external funding requirements and ring fenced project structures will help insulate them from the ongoing legal proceedings.

Also, the ratings agency added that the AESL USPP group is expected to continue to maintain a credit profile supportive of its current rating over next 12-18 months, with stable operational and financial performance, the ring fenced structure as well as fully amortising debt structure.