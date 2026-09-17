'Model Has To Be Saved': Tata Trusts Pushes Back Against Tata Sons IPO, Wants Other Options Explored

The boardroom battle at India's largest conglomerate escalated dramatically on Thursday as Tata Trusts, the majority shareholder of Tata Sons, firmly pushed back against a potential public listing, insisting that "all available options" must be explored to preserve the group's century-old structure.

In a formal statement released after a highly charged board meeting, Tata Trusts revealed that it has "not agreed to the listing of Tata Sons." The statement explicitly stated that a separate board meeting will be convened to consider the assessment of alternatives to an IPO and to determine the appropriate course of action.

The fierce opposition comes in the wake of an RBI communication on September 11, which declined Tata Sons' application for voluntary surrender of its upper-layer NBFC registration—a move that effectively mandates a stock market debut.

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In a separate, scathing statement submitted to the Tata Sons board, Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata revealed that the RBI's letter "does not mention listing" and "prescribes no particular step," arguing that considerable room remains to avoid an IPO. He urged the board to "occupy that room rather than concede it."

According to the Trusts' statement, the Tata Sons board had unanimously resolved in March 2024, under the guidance of the late Ratan Tata, to keep the company unlisted. In July 2025, the primary trusts—Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust—also unanimously passed resolutions demanding the company remain private.

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Noel Tata argued that the company has already spent approximately Rs 20,000 crore to prematurely redeem preference shares and repay borrowings to adhere to the core investment company rules and maintain its unlisted status. "A company does not commit Rs 20,000 crore to preserve form. It does so to preserve substance," his statement read.

Warning of the severe consequences of a public float, Noel Tata argued that a listed Tata Sons would be accountable to institutional shareholders whose mandate is purely financial return. He noted that such investors would likely reject the deployment of capital to rescue distressed group companies or fund greenfield ventures like semiconductors and civil aviation, whose returns lie years away.

"A listing will destroy its character and strike at the heart of this principle," Noel Tata stated, emphasising that the Tata Group was conceived as a national service and that its unique ownership structure allows it to act for the public good rather than purely commercial calculus.

Should an IPO become unavoidable, Noel Tata demanded that the board seek a three-year extension from the RBI, starting from the date of the recent communication, pushing the listing deadline to September 2029. He cited the immense complexity of consolidating financial statements, restructuring the Articles of Association, and the detrimental impact of a rushed public issue given the "huge losses of Air India and Tata Digital."

He concluded his address with a stark warning to the board, stating that if forced to vote on the matter immediately, he "would have no option but to veto any such decision to list."

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