Iran Warns Against Politicising Mecca Drone Claim, Cautions Of False Flag' Operations

Iran has urged caution over Saudi Arabia's reported interception of a drone allegedly heading towards Mecca, saying the claim alone does not provide grounds to accuse any specific party.

In a post on X, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said any aggression against Islamic holy sites, including Mecca, Medina and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as threats to pilgrims and residents, should be condemned.

"Any aggression against Islamic holy sites, particularly Mecca al-Mukarramah, Medina al-Munawwarah, and Al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as threats to their pilgrims and neighbors, is a condemned act," he said in his X post.

ALSO READ: Saudi Arabia Warns Of 'Red Line' Over Holy Sites After Intercepting Houthi Drone Near Mecca

However, Baqaei said the reported interception of a drone en route to Mecca could not by itself establish responsibility, particularly after Yemen's government of Change and Construction denied the allegation.

“The mere claim of intercepting a drone en route to Mecca al-Mukarramah cannot constitute grounds for accusing a specific party,” Baqaei said in his X post.

He called for preventing the politicization of Islamic holy sites and their security, warning against using the issue to inflame divisions or escalate tensions in the region.

Baqaei also pointed to what he described as several false flag operations in the region in recent months, alleging that such incidents have been used to divert attention from what Tehran describes as crimes committed by Israel and the United States and to create divisions among Islamic countries.

ALSO READ: Mecca Drone Attack: Pakistan's Strong Condemnation Makes No Reference To Houthis

"Nor should we forget that our region has witnessed numerous instances of "false flag" operations, particularly in recent months, aimed at diverting public opinion from the crimes committed by the Zionist entity and the United States in the region, and at sowing discord among Islamic countries," he added.

“Caution and vigilance must be exercised,” Baqaei said in the X post.

The comments come after Saudi Arabia stated that its air defence systems intercepted and destroyed a Houthi-launched drone south of Mecca on Tuesday. The drone was destroyed before it entered the prohibited airspace over the holy city, according to Brigadier General Turki al-Malki, spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.