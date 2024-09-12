Microsoft Investigating Access Issues With Azure, 365 Services

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsMicrosoft Investigating Access Issues With Azure, 365 Services
12 Sep 2024, 07:02 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Signage is displayed in the exhibition hall during the Microsoft Inspire partner conference at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C., U.S. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg</p></div>
Signage is displayed in the exhibition hall during the Microsoft Inspire partner conference at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C., U.S. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) --Microsoft Corp. is investigating a possible outage, saying users may be unable to access its services from AT&T Inc. networks.

About 21,000 Microsoft 365 outages had been reported as of 8:58 a.m. New York time, according to Downdetector, which monitors such incidents. Microsoft also said users might have issues with its Azure cloud service.

The company experienced an Azure outage in July that was triggered by a distributed-denial-of-service cyberattack. During that incident, an error in Microsoft’s automated protection mechanisms worsened the impact rather than mitigating it, the company said.

Weeks earlier, some 8 million computers running on the Windows operating system crashed after the cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. released a flawed software update.

