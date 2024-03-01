Maruti Suzuki's Total Sales Rise 15% To 1,97,471 Units In Feb
Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it has reported a 15% year-on-year increase in total wholesales at 1,97,471 units in February.
The company had dispatched a total of 1,72,321 units in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. said in a statement.
The total domestic passenger vehicle sales grew 9% at 1,60,271 units as against 147,467 units in the month a year ago, it added.
Sales of mini segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined to 14,782 units as against 21,875 units in February 2023.
Sales of compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, and WagonR, also declined by 10% to 71,627 units as compared to 79,898 units in the year-ago month.
Utility vehicles, including Brezza, Ertiga, Grand Vitara, and XL6, recorded sales of 61,234 units last month, growing 82% over 33,550 units in the month a year ago, the company said.
MSIL said its exports last month stood at 28,927 units as compared to 17,207 units in the same month last year.