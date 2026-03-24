Maruti Suzuki Approves Capacity Addition Of 2.5 Lakh Cars/Annum At Gujarat Unit

A couple of months after securing land acquisition in Khoraj Industrial Estate from Gujarat Industrial Development, Maruti Suzukiboard has now approved the addition of the first phase of capacity at the site, the company confirmed in a filing to the exchanges.

The approval for the first phase of the Khoraj plant means Maruti Suzuki would be able to unlock a capacity of 2.5 lakh vehicles per annum. The first phase of the said capacity is expected to be added by 2029.

This will add to Maruti Suzuki's existing capacity of 24 lakh units per annum spread across plants in Gurugram, Manesar, Kharkhoda and Hansalpur, with a capability of producing 26 lakh units per annum, which includes the units produced at the erstwhile Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Ltd.

The proposed capacity addition through the Gujarat plant would require an investment of around Rs 10,189 crore, which will be funded through internal accruals, Maruti Suzuki confirmed in the exchange filing.

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