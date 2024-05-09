Marut Drones, IFFCO To Conduct Drone Spray Operations In 5 Lakh Acres Of AP, Telangana Farmland

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsMarut Drones, IFFCO To Conduct Drone Spray Operations In 5 Lakh Acres Of AP, Telangana Farmland
Marut Drones partners with IFFCO to conduct drone spray operations in 5 lakh acres of farmland in AP and Telangana, aiming to optimize crop yields and minimize environmental impact.

09 May 2024, 09:12 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Pexels)</p></div>
Marut Drones on Thursday said it has tied up with cooperative fertiliser major IFFCO to undertake drone spray operations in five lakh acres of farmland in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Under the terms of the agreement, Marut Drones will be employing state-of-the-art drone technology to administer a range of agricultural inputs developed by IFFCO agri-products, an official statement said.

This initiative aims to optimise crop yields while minimising environmental impact, ultimately contributing to sustainable agricultural practices.

Marut Drones co-founder and CEO Prem Kumar said, "The utilisation of drones addresses labour shortages by completing tasks in a fraction of the time it would take manually, significantly enhancing operational efficiency."

By providing drones as a service for farmers, this collaboration empowers local communities and fosters self-employment opportunities, the company said.

