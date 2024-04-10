Lupin Launches Generic Version Of Oracea Capsules In U.S.

Lupin said it has launched the medication, indicated for the treatment of inflammatory lesions (papules and pustules) of rosacea following FDA's approval. (Image Source: Freepik)
Drug maker Lupin on Wednesday said it has launched the generic version of Oracea capsules in the U.S. market. The company said it has launched the medication, indicated for the treatment of inflammatory lesions (papules and pustules) of rosacea, following approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Drug maker Lupin on Wednesday said it has launched the generic version of Oracea capsules in the U.S. market. The company said it has launched the medication, indicated for the treatment of inflammatory lesions (papules and pustules) of rosacea, following approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
As per the IQVIA MAT data, Doxycycline capsules (Oracea) had estimated annual sales of $128 million in the U.S.
Shares of the company were trading 0.77% up at Rs 1,617.35 apiece on Bombay Stock Exchange.