Lupin Launches Generic Drug In U.S. For Postoperative Inflammation

Drugmaker Lupin Ltd. on Tuesday said it has launched a generic medication for the treatment of postoperative inflammation in the U.S. market..The company has launched Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution (0.07%), after having received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the Mumbai-based firm said in a regulatory filing..The company is the exclusive first-to-file for this product and is eligible for 180-day exclusivity, it added..Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution, 0.07%, is the generic equivalent of Bausch & Lomb Inc's Prolensa ophthalmic solution, Lupin said..It is indicated for the treatment of postoperative inflammation and reduction of ocular pain in patients who have undergone cataract surgery..As per the IQVIA MAT data, Bromfenac ophthalmic solution had estimated annual sales of $182 million in the U.S.