Keystone Realtors Sales Bookings Jump 26% In April-December
The company sold properties worth Rs 1,423 crore during the April-December period.
Realty firm Keystone Realtors Ltd. has sold properties worth Rs 1,423 crore during the April-December period this fiscal, registering a 26% growth annually because of strong housing demand.
Mumbai-based Keystone Realtors markets its properties under the 'Rustomjee' brand. It mainly focuses on developing housing projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
The company's sales bookings stood at Rs 1,131 crore in the year-ago period.
According to a regulatory filing earlier this week, the company's sales bookings in volume terms rose 9% to 0.82 million sq ft during the April-December period of this fiscal, from 0.75 million sq ft in the year-ago period.
Amount collected from customers increased 32% to Rs 1,533 crore from Rs 1,163 crore, during the period under review, as per the filing.
In the first nine months of this fiscal, Keystone Realtors has launched four projects with an estimated sales value of Rs 2,238 crore.
Keystone Realtors has completed 23 million sq ft area so far, and has a pipeline of over 39 million sq ft.
The company has a portfolio of 34 completed projects, 12 ongoing projects, and 25 forthcoming projects.