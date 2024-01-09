JSW Steel's Crude Steel Output Grows 12% To 6.87 MT In October-December

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsJSW Steel's Crude Steel Output Grows 12% To 6.87 MT In October-December
09 Jan 2024, 03:14 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>JSW Steel Vijayanagar plant in Karnataka. (Source: company website)</p></div>
JSW Steel Vijayanagar plant in Karnataka. (Source: company website)

JSW Steel on Tuesday reported a 12% year-on-year rise in its consolidated crude steel production to 6.87 million tonnes (MT) in October-December period of ongoing fiscal.

Its consolidated crude steel production was at 6.14 MT in the same period last financial year, according to a statement.

From its India operations, the company produced 6.63 MT of steel in October-December, up 9 per cent over 6.06 MT in the year-ago period.

In India, the capacity utilisation level stood at 94% in the third quarter.

JSW Steel USA - Ohio produced 0.24 MT steel, up three-fold from 0.8 MT produced in October-December 2022-23.

JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified $23 billion JSW Group.

