JioCinema Names Former YouTube India Head As CBO

JioCinema has appointed former YouTube India Managing Director, Ishan Chatterjee, as its new chief business officer, as the content giant looks to double down on its recent growth.

As part of his role, Chatterjee takes charge of overall monetisation for JioCinema. "He is responsible for revenues from sports, and SMB revenue growth across sports and entertainment," JioCinema said in a statement.

Chatterjee played a pivotal role in YouTube's strategy and growth in the country. He served 13 years at Google, and was associated with McKinsey and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. as well.

"Ishan’s appointment reflects JioCinema’s commitment to accelerate its transformation into a tech-enabled company, delivering cutting-edge, seamless digital experiences to its rapidly expanding user base," it said.

Chatterjee will play a "key role" in JioCinema’s leadership team and will closely work with Chief Executive Officer Kiran Mani, who was also a senior Google executive before joining the Mukesh Ambani-owned platform.