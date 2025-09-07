Business NewsBusinessJapan's Mitsui To Operate ONGC's Large Ethane Carriers
ADVERTISEMENT

Japan's Mitsui To Operate ONGC's Large Ethane Carriers

Mitsui is likely to own majority stake in the ships that would be built in Korean shipyards.

07 Sep 2025, 10:56 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mitsui and its partners currently own and operate four liquefied natural gas ships. (Photo source: Unsplash)</p></div>
Mitsui and its partners currently own and operate four liquefied natural gas ships. (Photo source: Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Japanese shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines will operate two very large ethane carriers for Oil and Natural Gas Corp. to import petrochemical feedstock for a subsidiary of the state-owned company, sources said. ONGC has entered into a partnership to build, own and operate two very large ethane carriers (VLECs).

The two firms are currently discussing equity structure of the joint venture, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Mitsui is likely to own majority stake in the ships that would be built in Korean shipyards, they said adding the exact equity structure would depend on ONGC's appetite.

The specialised ships, with an estimated cost of $370 million for the pair, are intended to secure the petrochemical feedstock for ONGC Petro Additions Ltd's (OPaL) Dahej facility, with ethane imports beginning around mid-2028. Sources said it would take about two-and-half-years to build the VLECs.

Mitsui and its partners currently own and operate four liquefied natural gas ships for Petronet LNG Ltd., India's biggest LNG importer, and six ethane carriers for Reliance Industries Ltd.

The ONGC board is to decide on the exact partnership arrangement, they said.

ONGC plans to import ethane starting in mid-2028 to compensate for the altered composition of LNG sourced from Qatar, according to a tender that the state-owned firm floated in March this year for selecting a partner for building the VLECs.

ALSO READ

UAE’s Adnoc Expands LNG Sales With 15-Year Supply Deal With Indian Oil Corp
Opinion
UAE’s Adnoc Expands LNG Sales With 15-Year Supply Deal With Indian Oil Corp
Read More

India imports 7.5 million tonne per annum of LNG from Qatar. Under the deal, QatarEnergy supplies 5 million tonne a year of LNG that contains methane (used to produce electricity, make fertiliser, converted into CNG or used as cooking fuel) as well as ethane and propane -- feedstock to make LPG and petrochemicals -- on a firm basis and the rest on best endeavour basis.

This contract is coming to an end in 2028 and the revised contract signed last year envisages QatarEnergy supplying 'lean' gas (one that is stripped of ethane and propane).

ONGC had spent about Rs 1,500 crore in setting up a C2 (ethane) and C3 (propane) extraction plant at Dahej in Gujarat. The C2/C3 so extracted was used as a feedstock in its petrochemical subsidiary, OPaL.

With the changed composition of LNG, the company is now looking at importing ethane.

OPaL 'is having a mega grassroot petrochemical complex and having the largest standalone dual feed cracker in Southeast Asia. Plant is having a dual feed cracker i.e. a mix of Naphtha and C2 (Ethane), C3 (Propane) & C4 (Butane) as feedstock,' the tender document had said. 'ONGC plans to source and supply 800,000 tonne per annum of ethane to secure the feedstock for OPaL, from May 2028 onwards.

And to ship this ethane, it has formed a joint venture with Mitsui to build VLECs that could ship the feedstock.

ONGC will be responsible for sourcing ethane. It will hire the VLECs from the joint venture for the shipping of ethane.

ONGC built the C2/C3 extraction unit at Dahej in Bharuch district of Gujarat in 2008-09. However, its subsidiary OPaL could build the petrochemical plant only in 2017. It sold the C2-C3 compounds extracted from the imported LNG from Qatar, to Reliance Industries-owned IPCL till its plant to convert them into polymers came up.

C2-C3 plant has a handling capacity of 4.9 million tonnes per annum of LNG. OPaL plant comprises 1.1 million tonne a year of ethylene capacity dual feed cracker, along with associated units and polymer plants, to manufacture HDPE, LLDPE, PP and Styrene Butadiene Rubber.

ALSO READ

ONGC Videsh Eyes Banking Channel Breakthrough To Recover $350 Million Stuck In Russia
Opinion
ONGC Videsh Eyes Banking Channel Breakthrough To Recover $350 Million Stuck In Russia
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT