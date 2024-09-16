Infosys Partners With LIC For Digital Transformation With AI And Cloud Solutions

IT services company Infosys on Monday announced it has been selected by Life Insurance Corp. to drive its digital transformation with NextGen Digital Platform, focusing on omni-channel experiences and data-driven hyper-personalisation for customers, agents and employees.

The company did not divulge the size of the deal.

Infosys today announced its collaboration with LIC, the largest life insurance company in India, to spearhead its digital transformation initiative called DIVE (Digital Innovation and Value Enhancement), according to a release.

Under this, Infosys will enable the creation of a NextGen Digital Platform, which will focus on delivering omni-channel engagement and data-driven hyper-personalised experiences to LIC's customers, agents and employees.

"Infosys was selected by LIC for its extensive experience in executing large-scale digital transformation projects and its deep expertise in the banking, financial and insurance sectors," the release said.

Infosys will provide LIC with turnkey system integration services using AI capabilities from Infosys Topaz and DevSecOps services from Infosys Cobalt.

Infosys Cobalt is a set of services, solutions, and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey, while Infosys Topaz, an AI-first offering suite, enhances Cobalt with generative AI capabilities.