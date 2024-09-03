Infosys Onboards 2,000 Freshers After Two-Year Delay

IT major Infosys released appointment letters to 2,000 freshers after a two-year onboarding delay, according to the IT employee union.

The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), in a statement, said that the company has confirmed the joining date of Oct. 7 for freshers.

“If Infosys fails to honor this commitment and breaches the joining date, we will not hesitate to organize a protest right in front of the Infosys office,” NITES president Harpreet Singh Saluja said in a statement.

This comes after the union had called for government intervention in the onboarding delay issue by writing a letter to Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. NITES had received multiple grievances from engineering graduates, who the union said were subjected to unprofessional and exploitative practices by Infosys.

The engineering graduates were selected for System Engineer and Digital Specialist Engineer roles at Infosys during the 2022–23 campus recruitment drive. Offer letters were issued as early as April 22, 2022, yet the onboarding process has been delayed for nearly two years.

After prolonged delays, the graduates were asked to participate in an unpaid virtual pre-training programme from July 1, 2024, to July 24, 2024, with assurances from the human resource team that their joining would be finalised by Aug. 19 or Sept. 2, 2024.

Despite completing the pre-training, the promised results were never communicated, leaving the graduates in limbo for over 20 days. Instead of receiving their joining dates, the graduates were informed that they needed to retake the pre-training exam offline once again without any remuneration.

Currently, appointment letters for system engineer roles have been released, but over 350 freshers who were offered digital specialist engineer roles have not received appointment letters, according to Saluja.