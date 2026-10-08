Piccadily Agro Launches Indri Diwali Collector's Edition 2026: Check Price In Gurugram, Bengaluru, Chandigarh

Piccadily Ago has launched the Indri Diwali Collector's Edition 2026 in India, following its international debut in London. The fourth release in the company's annual festive whisky series has been matured in Ruby Port wine casks and will be limited to 600 numbered bottles for the domestic market.

The limited-edition has been matured in Ruby Port casks will have just 600 numbered bottles available in India. Developed by Piccadily Distilleries' Master Blender Surrinder Kumar, the latest expression is bottled at 50% alcohol by volume (ABV). The whisky is produced using six-row barley and traditional copper pot stills, before being matured in Ruby Port casks sourced from Portugal under the subtropical climatic conditions of northern India.

The company said that the maturation process gives the whisky a fruit-forward flavour profile, with notes of cherries, berries, plums, honeyed fruits, roasted nuts, toffee and vanilla. The 2026 edition was first introduced in London and subsequently presented at The Whisky Show, an industry event attended by whisky producers, critics and collectors.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The launch comes amid growing international recognition for Indian single malt whisky producers, which have increasingly participated in global competitions and expanded their presence in overseas markets.

According to Piccadily Distilleries, the 2026 edition received a Double Gold award and 96 points at the USA Spirits Ratings 2026. It was named Indian Single Malt Whisky of the Year and Spirit of the Year-India at the competition.

The expression received Gold awards at the World Whisky Masters 2026, the New York World Spirits Competition 2026 and the Asia World Spirits Competition 2026 in Singapore.

The previous editions had received international recognition. In 2023, Indri's Diwali Collector's Edition won the Best in Show award at the Whiskies of the World Awards, which drew attention to India's presence in the premium single malt whiskies category.

Commenting on the 2026 Indri Diwali Collector's Edition, Master Blender Kumar said that the annual Diwali series had contributed to the brand's international expansion and reflected the growing recognition of Indian single malts across the world.

"The Diwali Collector's Edition has played a defining role in Indri's journey and in the story of Indian single malts globally," Kumar added.

According to the company, the Diwali Collector's Edition series has received 29 international awards. Currently available in Gurugram, Chandigarh and Bengaluru, the minimum selling price ranges between Rs 15,000 and Rs 35,000.

READ | GST Council Meeting Key Outcomes: No Rate Changes, Compliance Easing, ITC Relief Expansion And More

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.