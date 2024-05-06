NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsIndiGo's Firm Order For 30 A350-900 Aircraft With Airbus Confirmed
IndiGo's Firm Order For 30 A350-900 Aircraft With Airbus Confirmed

Airbus confirms IndiGo's firm order for 30 A350-900 planes, marking its entry into the wide-body segment.

06 May 2024, 11:02 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An aircraft operated by IndiGo, a unit of Interglobe Aviation Ltd., on the tarmac in an airport. (Photographer: Vijay Sartape/ Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
An aircraft operated by IndiGo, a unit of Interglobe Aviation Ltd., on the tarmac in an airport. (Photographer: Vijay Sartape/ Source: NDTV Profit)

Airbus on Monday said IndiGo has placed a firm order for 30 A350-900 planes.

On April 25, IndiGo said it had agreed to place a firm order for 30 A350-900 aircraft, marking the budget carrier's entry into the wide-body segment.

"India, the world's fastest growing major aviation market, is on the verge of an international travel boom as the economy grows and household incomes rise," Airbus said in a release.

"The A350 is perfectly positioned to serve the country's aspirations for long-range travel," it said.

The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

The A350 is the world's most modern and efficient wide-body aircraft in the 300-410 seater category, the release added.

