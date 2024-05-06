ADVERTISEMENT
IndiGo's Firm Order For 30 A350-900 Aircraft With Airbus Confirmed
Airbus confirms IndiGo's firm order for 30 A350-900 planes, marking its entry into the wide-body segment.
Airbus on Monday said IndiGo has placed a firm order for 30 A350-900 planes.
On April 25, IndiGo said it had agreed to place a firm order for 30 A350-900 aircraft, marking the budget carrier's entry into the wide-body segment.
"India, the world's fastest growing major aviation market, is on the verge of an international travel boom as the economy grows and household incomes rise," Airbus said in a release.
"The A350 is perfectly positioned to serve the country's aspirations for long-range travel," it said.
The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.
The A350 is the world's most modern and efficient wide-body aircraft in the 300-410 seater category, the release added.
Opinion
IndiGo To Disburse One-Time Special Bonus Along With May Salary
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT