IndiGo Flight Disruptions: Major Cancellations Ease As Operations Improve

After cancelling hundreds of flights and leaving thousands stranded, IndiGo is gradually restoring normalcy across its network. While the airline faced severe disruptions with over 800 cancellations on Saturday, operations are improving, crowds have thinned at Delhi’s IGI Airport, and international flights are running on time. Here are the 10 key updates you need to know about the situation and the latest advisory for passengers.

Jammu Flight Status:

Out of 10 scheduled flights, 8 operated while 2 were cancelled — one from Delhi and another from Indore.

IndiGo Flight Operations: NDTV reported that flight operations for IndiGo have improved on Sunday with Delhi’s IGI Airport showing no major crowding and international flights are running on time.

Pune Airport Advisory:

IndiGo cancelled 25 flights from Pune Airport on December 7, according to a post on X. Passengers were advised to contact the airline before heading to the airport.

DGCA Issues Show Cause Notice:

Aviation watchdog DGCA on Saturday issued show cause notices to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and Accountable Manager Isidro Porqueras seeking explanations within 24 hours on the massive flight disruptions.

Air India Waiver Policy:

Air India and Air India Express have introduced a special waiver on change or cancellation fees on eligible domestic bookings, the airline said. Customers who booked their flights with either carrier until December 4 for travel until December 15 can reschedule their bookings to a future date without paying the applicable rescheduling fee

IndiGo’s Statement on Operations:

IndiGo said it is on track to operate over 1,500 flights by end of day, restoring 95% of its network connectivity.

ixigo Refund Assurance:

Travel aggregator ixigo on Saturday said it will refund the entire convenience and assured fees on tickets purchased on its platform to passengers affected by the ongoing IndiGo flight cancellations

Government Update on Normalcy:

The Ministry of Civil Aviation stated that normalcy is gradually being restored at airports, with check-in and boarding services running smoothly.

Scale of Disruption:

IndiGo cancelled over 800 flights on Saturday, leaving thousands of passengers stranded nationwide.